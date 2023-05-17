Bailey family presented remembrance certificate for Tristyn by St. Johns County Commissioners

The certificate honors Tristyn Bailey as a bright student, committed athlete, cherished friend, loving daughter, and loyal sister.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners presented a certificate of remembrance to the Bailey family on Tuesday.

Commissioned Christian Whitehurst and Forrest Bailey, the father of Tristyn Bailey, spoke during the presentation.

