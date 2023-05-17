x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bailey family presented remembrance certificate for Tristyn by St. Johns County Commissioners

The certificate honors Tristyn Bailey as a bright student, committed athlete, cherished friend, loving daughter, and loyal sister.
Credit: St. Johns County
The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners presented a certificate of remembrance to the Bailey family on Tuesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners presented a certificate of remembrance to the Bailey family on Tuesday.

Commissioned Christian Whitehurst and Forrest Bailey, the father of Tristyn Bailey, spoke during the presentation. 

The certificate honors Tristyn Bailey as a bright student, committed athlete, cherished friend, loving daughter, and loyal sister, according to St. Johns County. 

Bailey was brutally murdered by her classmate, Aiden Fucci, on Mother's Day of 2021. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

'Let kids be kids': Gov. DeSantis signs anti-transgender health care bill

Before You Leave, Check This Out