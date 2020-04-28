St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning in a special meeting to update and consider whether to extend the local state of emergency.

The meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. in the auditorium located in the County Administration Building at 500 San Sebastian View.

You can virtually attend this meeting by calling 904-209-1265 and viewing the meeting virtually here.

Two weeks ago, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced he was extending the city's state of emergency for another 30 days. He noted that the order was, in part, to help free up funds and had no effect on mandatory closure orders.

Around the same time, St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners announced a partial reopening of county beaches from 6 a.m. to noon, seven days a week.

The beaches remain open for physical activity and motion activities only include walking, running, exercise, surfing, biking, fishing, swimming, surfing, and others.

