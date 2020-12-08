St. Johns County Commissioners have yet to discuss possibility of mask mandate

“I think I have made a motion to adopt a mandatory mask ordinance in this county five times," District 5 commissioner Henry Dean said.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — As some St. Johns County residents tried to push forward in their almost two-month fight for a mask mandate Tuesday, local lawmakers still have yet to have an official discussion about it.

Back in June, commissioners encouraged local businesses to make customers wear masks, but stopped short of requiring them. This comes after a majority of counties and cities on the First Coast have implemented a mask mandate. St. John’s County may not require masks, but both St. Augustine and St. Augustine Beach do.

The only other county on the First Coast that doesn’t have a mask mandate is Putnam County, but the City of Palaka does require them.

“I think I have made a motion to adopt a mandatory mask ordinance in this county five times," SJC District 5 Commissioner Henry Dean said. "It is fairly clear to me that I lack overwhelming support from this commission.”

Dean has been the only St. Johns County Commissioner who has tried to put a mask mandate up for a vote during weekly meetings.

Although, he said his proposal has never received a second motion, and therefore, commissioners haven’t even been able to talk about the possibility of a mask mandate.

“I can only do what I think is the best course based on the best medical advice I can receive. I'm simply trying to potentially save lives, reduce serious illness and avoid another shutdown," Dean explained. “And since we don't have a state law, I'm trying to do it as, as a number of other counties out in Florida with a local ordinance.“

Dean estimates, based on public comment during meetings and conversations he’s had with constituents over the past month and a half, that about 75% of residents want a mask mandate in St. John’s County.

“We depend on these guys to keep us safe by making laws," St. Johns resident Wendy Seth said.

Seth has been at all of the recent public meetings virtually. She’s for a mask mandate and said a simple concern for public health has become too political.

"Wouldn't we try everything we possibly can to prevent the spread of COVID?" she asked.

Although, other residents are voicing their opinions against a mask mandate in those same weekly commissioner meetings.

“I’m pleading with you to not do this to us. It’s just a constitutional privacy right," said one SJC resident during public comment Tuesday regarding a requirement of masks and contract tracing.

First Coast News requested an interview with District 1 Commissioner James Johns and District 2 Commissioner Jeb Smith, but both declined to comment.

Dean said District 4 Commissioner Jeremiah Blocker is out on a military assignment.

It’s also important to note -- District 3 Commissioner Paul Waldron was against a mandate but has not been at the past few meetings to have a say.