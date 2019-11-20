ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In a unanimous vote Tuesday, St. Johns County commissioners fired the county administrator, Michael Wanchick.

Wanchick handled the day-to-day responsibilities of running the county.

He had the job since 2007. His termination took effect Tuesday at 5 p.m.

St. Johns County Commissioner Jeremiah Blocker told First Coast News, "they had a number of issues with the way Wanchick ran the county."

Blocker said the commission would state their intent for different issues, but what they got would be different.

"It was obvious we needed to make a change," Blocker said. "We are elected by the public to make sure the good of the public is carried through, and it was obvious we were not getting that at this point with this current leadership. It was time for a change, we're ready to make that change today."

He made the motion to fire Wanchick.

The final straw appears to have been how Wanchick handled the closing of the parking lot and beach access at Mickler's Landing.

Some homeowners along the beach are paying to have geo-tubes installed to shore up the dunes.

The commission thought they'd agree to have the beach accessible during the construction. However, it was closed during the week while the parking lot was used as a staging area for construction equipment.

Unhappy with the way that was handled, the commission told Wanchick to figure out a way to re-open Mickler's Landing to the public. The county has not found a way to open it.