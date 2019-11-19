ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Beyond the sunscreen and towels, people who visit St. Johns County beaches may need to also pack some extra money to pay to park at the beach.

St. Johns County commissioners already agreed to charge at beach parking lots many months ago. Tuesday, it will approve or deny a contract with a private company to run the paid parking service, which would get half of the money collected up to $1.7 million.

It would cost 5 dollars a day to park at a beach parking lot or $50 for a year-long pass.

A St. Johns County spokesperson says the county will use the money to maintain and improve the beach and boat ramp facilities.

This is going to cost folks like Bill and Sandy Whichello, who ride their motorcycle to the beach about four times a week. Bernie and Buddy, their chocolate lab and golden retriever, ride in the sidecar and draw attention with their puppy dog eyes.

"I don't like it," Bill Whichello said about paying to park at beach lots. "I don't think it's a good idea. I don't think it's necessary to turn it into a moneymaker."

"These services are already here," he said, "so why should they need more money?

Another concern for people who live near beaches such as St. Augustine Beach is "The residential area streets where we live are going to get overrun with people looking for a place to park," Whichello said.

President of the South Anastasia Communities Association, Keto Burns, is against charging at beach parking lots. He questions by the beach parking lots are being singled out.

Burns said, "The county taxpayers' funds pay for the library parking lot and the ball field parking lots and the golf course parking lots, so why is this any different?"

Regarding the commission's initial decision to charge to park, Burns said. "Enough time has gone by since they originally heard this, they need to look at this as a whole."

As for Bernie and Buddy's owners, they hope the commission will reconsider so a dog day afternoon at the beach can still be an easy ride.