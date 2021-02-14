Missing St. Johns County woman found safe

Doreen Johansen was found safe Sunday morning after being reported missing Saturday.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Doreen Johansen been found safe.

---

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 56-year-old woman last seen Saturday.

According to the sheriff's office, Doreen Johansen left her home Saturday and was reportedly despondent when she last spike with her family.

Johansen is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5'6'' and 125 lbs.

Johansen was last seen driving a red Subaru bearing a Florida specialty Whale tag in the area of State Road 16 and I-95. She was last seen wearing dark shorts, a white T-shirt and sneakers.