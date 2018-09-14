Parents with students in the St. Johns County School District can now view the active shooter security videos that are going to be shown to their children.

Originally, a spokesperson with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office had said that a law would prohibit parents from viewing the videos. The Sheriff's Office sited Florida Statute 119.071, stating the videos were exempt from public record because they describe emergency evacuation plans, threat response, and security measures.

Some parents were not happy about not being able to see videos their students were going to see and not having an option to opt them out of it.

However, the Sheriff's office is now allowing parents with students in the district to make appointments with them to view the videos. You can contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304.

Similar videos were released Wednesday by Duval County Public Schools to the public. The videos being shown at schools are in compliance with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Safety Act, a bill put in place after the Parkland school shooting, requiring that active shooter training is done at every school in the state.

© 2018 WTLV