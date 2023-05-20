St. Johns Co. deputy dies after altercation leads to 'medical distress'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Michael Kunovich is dead after experiencing medical distress following an altercation on Friday.
Around 9 p.m., SJSO's Kunovich made contact with a man in the 2500 block of SR16 in St. Augustine. The encounter lead to a physical altercation and additional deputies responded. Kunovich experienced "medical distress" and collapsed at the scene, according to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff's Office.
Kunovich was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The SJCSO Major Crimes Detectives are actively investigating the incident,
Sergeant Kunovich was with the Sheriff's Office for 25 years.