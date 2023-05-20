St. Johns Co. deputy dies after altercation leads to 'medical distress'

Sergeant Kunovich was with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office for 25 years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Michael Kunovich is dead after experiencing medical distress following an altercation on Friday.

Around 9 p.m., SJSO's Kunovich made contact with a man in the 2500 block of SR16 in St. Augustine. The encounter lead to a physical altercation and additional deputies responded. Kunovich experienced "medical distress" and collapsed at the scene, according to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff's Office.

Kunovich was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The SJCSO Major Crimes Detectives are actively investigating the incident,