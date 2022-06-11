St. Johns County crews rescue kitten from drain

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue saved a kitten from a drain in Willowcove at Nocatee on Saturday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While cats may have nine lives, having a special rescue crew also helps!

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue saved a kitten from a drain in Willowcove at Nocatee on Saturday morning.

A family saw the little kitten fall into a drain on Friday. They searched for the cat for hours but could not see or hear him in the drain. When they returned on Saturday morning, they found the little guy holding on inside the drain.

Crews responded to lend a helping hand and rescue the kitten. The fur baby is now safe with his new family. They decided to name the kitten 'Captain Shawn' after one of the fire fighters who helped to rescue him.