St. Johns Co. authorities searching for missing 26-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching a 26-year-old woman believed to be in danger.

Kaitlin Ann Zebelle, 26, was last seen at bout 3 p.m. Monday on I-95 at mile marker 307 between State Road 206 and State Road 207, the sheriff's office said.

Zebelle, who is a white female with red hair, was wearing a multi-colored dress with yellow socks and a black leather purse, according to the SJSO.

Anyone with information on Zebelle's whereabouts is urged to call the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304 or by calling 911.

The sheriff's office did not say why they believe she is in danger.