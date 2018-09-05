ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- "At 1.5 feet, the moat fills in around the Castillo (de San Marcos," said St. Augustine Mayor Nancy Shaver after she pointed on a map what nuisance flooding would look like if the sea levels rise 1.5 feet.

"Nuisance flooding is sunny day flooding. It happens once a month. It's the king tide, full moon flooding," she explained.

Shaver is passionate about finding solutions to help with the oncoming sea level rise. She is proposing the City of St. Augustine team up with Seawall Coalition. It's a group of military leaders, cities and businesses, which advocate to "unlock national solutions to sea level rise and flooding," according to its website.

"All of those things we need to do to protect our city and neighborhoods are going to be expensive," Shaver said.

She said partnering with other concerned coastal cities and businesses will make it more likely they all will receive federal funding.

According to city documents, a sea level rise of just 4 inches in the last 10 years has lead to flooding increases across the state by 400 percent.

City Commissioner Nancy Sikes-Kilne supports joining the Seawall Coalition. She said, "We're not in dire straights immediately, as say Miami. We're not as low as Miami. But we will be facing sea level rise in the next 10 to 50 years, yes."

Shaver said different plans need to be made now. Take the wastewater treatment plant for example. It's at the end of Riberia Street, and it's surrounded by water.

"It's our No. 1 vulnerability," Shaver said.

When water rises, the wastewater plant -- and your toilet -- won't work properly.

"So we have figure out between now and that period of time, let's say roughly 2030, how we're going to manage wastewater," Shaver said. "Cities can't just say, 'I think I'll move that wastewater plant over there.' It really takes planning and funding and all of these things. And we're going to do that."

Mayor Shaver said teaming up -- for free - with a group like the Seawall Coalition will help.

