An eviction notice was on the table, the future was looking grim but thanks to social media Jimmy's Pizza in St. Augustine has a fighting chance.

Social media sometimes gets pinned for being vapid and shallow but it may have saved a mom and pop business facing the struggles of the dreaded "first year" in the restaurant business.

It all started on a Facebook page called Auggie's Fresh for Frightening Food Reviews.

James Taylor, creator of the group, said local restaurateurs and messaged him and said that Jimmy's Pizza, located at 100 Center Creek Rd #101, St Augustine, would be closing its doors Friday, September 7 if they were unable to find an investor

That's when Taylor sent out the video with the #DATILMOB telling his 16,000+ followers to go and support the local shop.

On Wednesday, the shop sold out of dough because they were so inundated with customers.

"I just wanted to try and make a group to chit chat without all that negativity," said Taylor. "In order to help the locals out, you know? Support the restaurants, get them to where they are making money and it will trickle down."

Taylor is a St. Augustine-native who worked in the restaurant industry growing up. Helping out and supporting his community is near and dear to his heart.

Since the #DATILMOB post chefs from all over St. Augustine including Michael Lugo of Michael's Tasting Room, Fred Underhill the chef at Sunset Grille, and Phil Romano of Romano's have all been helping to clean, cook, and sell food at Jimmy's Pizza.

"Whenever you have a competing restaurant helping another restaurant, that's community first," said Taylor.

Getting a hold of Jimmy's Pizza was somewhat difficult. Ringing the line several times produced nothing but a busy tone and when someone picked up, it was very loud in the background.

"We've been swamped, which is good, but can I call you back?" asked Susan DeAcutis who owns the restaurant with her husband Jimmy.

DeAcutis said that the business that has been drummed up in the past two days has brought in approximately a week's worth of revenue.

"How many communities in the world or country help each other out like this?" asked DeAcutis."We're at a loss for words."

DeAcutis said that running a mom and pop pizza shop has always been her husband's dream, "This is every penny we've ever had in our life."

The issue with running a new business is that bills can stack up the cost of simply opening can be hefty.

"We're not great business people, we're not slick. We know the product is good," she said. The dough is their own recipe, so is the sauce, the meatballs -- DeAcutis joked that she could attribute her expanding waistline to how good the food is.

One of Jimmy's Pizza's goals is to help the community. Their three children have all helped out in the shop and their youngest son is a student and band member at St. Augustine High School where Jimmy's Pizza often provides pizza for the concession stand during home games.

They hope to become stable enough to continue to help the community.

Since #DATILMOB a couple of people have reached out with interest in investing in Jimmy's Pizza.

"I'm going to make sure they're busy for at least the next week until the investors can get a hold of them," said Taylor.

"I can't tell you how my husband and I are so touched. Our hearts are so filled," she said. "It reminds us of that movie "It's a Wonderful Life"."

