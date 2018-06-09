ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- A beloved store in St. Augustine will be closing its doors this month.

The St. Augustine Art Glass and Craft Gallery has been open for nearly 40 years on popular St. George Street in downtown.

And inside, you’ll usually find Nico Recore and her family's business.

"My mother started this business in 1982 and she was a visionary," Nico said. "My mom is ready to retire."

She said Carole Recore was a visionary because "there were no other arts and craft galleries in the St. Augustine at the time." She added, "There was one other, but it closed soon after we opened. So for a long time we were the only art and craft gallery in St. Augustine."

Nico and her brother were "tweenagers" in 1982.

"We were right there from the beginning and learned how to make stained glass at the kitchen table at home," Nico smiled.

The store now sells more than stained glass and crafts. There is a lot of jewelry and accessories, making it a sentimental favorite for many locals and tourists.

Beth McCoy remembers, "My husband and I moved here in 1984. The store was here then. When we’d walk down St. George Street, we’d always come in here. I remember getting things to decorate my Christmas tree with."

She now works at the shop.

And people weren’t just coming to shop. They also loved the beautiful garden out back.

"We have people who come in and get engaged back here, write books back here," Nico said. "We have a picnic table in the back with 100 lovers’ hearts and initials."

Actually, the store started in the garden area in a tiny building that is now an artist studio.

Now, 36 years later, "My mom is ready to retire and my brother and I don’t want to run the business without her," Nico said.

Nico will study at Public Administration at Flagler College and her brother will continue making stained glass at a private studio. They hope to sell the glass art at galleries.

Nico nodded, "there are parts of me that are sad, and there are parts of me that, well, I’m ready." She continued, "We’ve withstood the test of time and we’re leaving on our terms. We’re ready."

Because of confidentiality reasons, she could not share what business is moving into the building at 54 St. George Street.

For now, nearly everything in the store is half off. Everything else is on sale as well.

© 2018 WTLV