After a year of restorations, the Old Jail Museum of St. Augustine will be reopened on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., commemorating the 127-year-old correctional facility, located at 167 San Marco Ave. in Old Town.

The historic jail was badly damaged by Hurricane Irma last year, according to our news partners, The Florida Times-Union. It reported that the interior was collapsing and the roof was starting to weaken after parts were torn off by the hurricane.

Historic Tours of America, Inc., the museum's owner, quickly launched a $1 million restoration project to save the historic building.

The jail served the City of St. Augustine from 1891 to 1953. It is now on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

Visitors will be able to take tours of the jail in the day or night and see the inmates' cells, the sheriff's quarters, as well as see the maximum security cells where the dangerous criminals were kept.

