ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- After years of frustration, one of the busiest intersections in St. Augustine is finally getting a much-needed facelift.

It's where San Carlos, San Marco, and May Street converge.

People who visit Davenport park or the carousel in St. Augustine, get a front row seat to the San Marco Avenue intersection construction project.

While St. Augustine's population has expanded and more people visit the destination, this intersection has become too small to handle the traffic.

Cars sometimes back up for a mile from this intersection onto Vilano Bridge.

Traffic also backs up onto US 1.

The project's goal is to alleviate traffic congestion by widening streets and making the flow of traffic more fluid. This is what the intersection looks like now. And this is what it will look like. It's not technically a roundabout.

Instead, a Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson told me they're calling it a peanut because it's oval shaped. There will also be traffic signals.

One woman at the park commented, "Hopefully people will know how to navigate their way through it and don't cause accidents. That would be my concern. People not knowing what a peanut is. We may know what a roundabout is, but maybe not a peanut. "

This $9.2 million project started in 2017.

The Florida Department of Transportation expects the construction of the intersection will be complete in December.

