x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

76-year-old St. Augustine woman missing since Wednesday

If you have seen Mary Ann Burchill, call 904-824-8304.
Credit: FCN
Mary Ann Burchill, 76, was last seen in St. Augustine on Wednesday.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A 76-year-old woman is missing from St. Augustine since Wednesday.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding Mary Anne Burchill. 

She is pictured here -- she is a white female with white hair and glasses.

She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt with a white under shirt, shorts, white socks and white shoes.

Police say residents may have received an emergency alert about Mary Anne. They want the public to know these alerts are legitimate and they need help finding her.

If you have been in touch with her, or know where she is, call 911 or 904-824-8304. 

Credit: FCN
Mary Ann Burchill, 76, was last seen in St. Augustine on Wednesday.

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Swazzle joins GMJ to discuss Enchantment Con

Before You Leave, Check This Out