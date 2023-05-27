76-year-old St. Augustine woman missing since Wednesday

If you have seen Mary Ann Burchill, call 904-824-8304.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A 76-year-old woman is missing from St. Augustine since Wednesday.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding Mary Anne Burchill.

She is pictured here -- she is a white female with white hair and glasses.

She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt with a white under shirt, shorts, white socks and white shoes.

Police say residents may have received an emergency alert about Mary Anne. They want the public to know these alerts are legitimate and they need help finding her.