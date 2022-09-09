'I want them to pay for the damages:' St. Augustine woman demands action after crash with Amazon delivery truck

A St. Augustine woman says her car was totaled after an Amazon driver hit her while making deliveries. The employee was driving with a suspended license.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Amazon is known for its quick and reliable delivery but one St. Augustine woman says her car was totaled after an Amazon driver hit her while making deliveries.

According to authorities, the Amazon driver was driving with a suspended license.

The owner of the 2015 Gray Nissan says the passenger side of her vehicle took a direct hit. A part of the front right bumper is exposed and hanging on the ground, the windshield is cracked and all airbags deployed.

“I was on my phone in the passenger seat, and it was such a hard impact that my phone got knocked across the car,” said Brittany Noll.

Noll says she and her family were driving behind an Amazon delivery truck in their neighborhood on July 13. She says at one point, the driver started to make a turn before changing their mind.

“I guess she decided that was not the road she needed to be on because she said her GPS was re-routing, and she admitted without looking she just whipped her Amazon car back into the main road, and we kept going, and she slammed into the side of my car,” Noll said.

The crash report says 34-year-old Keshia Merritt who was driving with a suspended license was at fault. Noll says Amazon never contacted her despite reaching out multiple times herself.

“I was like wait a second none of this is my fault, I didn't ask to be hit,” Noll said.

In a statement Amazon tells First Coast News, “We have high standards for the drivers who deliver for Amazon and have reached out to the customer multiple times for more information. The customer has not responded.”

We brought Amazon’s statement to Noll’s attention, and she discovered that Amazon was trying to contact her through an old email.

Noll says Amazon never tried to reach out by phone.

Amazon says it will continue to reach out and is “hopeful we’ll get more information, so we can reach a resolution quickly.”

“I want them to pay for the damages. The tow yard says it's totaled so I'm going to need a new car,” Noll said.