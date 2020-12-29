St. Augustine Water Treatment Plant, other facilities lose phone service

Phone service is expected to be restored by Thursday evening.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A carrier issue caused several St. Augustine facilities to lose phone service.

According to the city, the outage affects the Water Treatment Plant, Fleet Maintenance, Visitor Information Center and the Historic Downtown Parking Facility.

Residents needing to call the Water Treatment Plant should call 904-293-3778. Calls to any other service experiencing an outage should be made to City Hall at 904-825-1006.

Meanwhile, the city's phone carrier, Windstream, is working to repair the issue. The city said service should be fully restored by Thursday evening.