St. Augustine to unveil first e-bikeshare program

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine will soon unveil its first e-bikeshare program, thanks to an initiative with Bolt Mobility and Flagler Health+.

The 110 all-electric e-bikes are like standard bikes but with a small electric motor, according to the city. Bikes will feature a basket, cable lock and pedal-assisted acceleration.

They will be available to visitors and residents who are 18 and older. Riders do not need to wear a helmet, though they are strongly encouraged. The city says they will also help increase access to transportation.

“Our commitment to improving mobility options has led us to this exciting launch,” said Reuben Franklin, City of St. Augustine Public Works Director. “We look forward to residents and visitors using this affordable, safe, and fun transportation option to commute, run errands, and explore our beautiful City.”

The 110 bikes are paid for by Flagler Health+ without any cost to the city.

While the e-bikes will cost money to ride, there will be reduced rates for veterans, qualified people on government assistance and Flagler Health+ staff.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with the City of St. Augustine and Bolt to bring this health and mobility solution to the area,” said Jason Barrett, President and CEO of Flagler Health+. “This program supports our vision to advance the physical, social, and economic health of the communities we serve, by promoting active living while also positively impacting mobility for local residents.”

Bikes may be accessed and returned at 13 hubs across the city to prevent the bikes from cluttering the city. Among the locations for the bike hubs are Downtown, West King Street, San Marco Avenue, Lincolnville and Davis Shores.

“While St. Augustine is the Nation’s Oldest City, they are very forward-looking,” said Bolt CEO Ignacio Tzoumas. “As a Florida company, it’s thrilling to see St. Augustine leverage our vehicles and technology to help reduce pollution and congestion, as well as expand access to this beautiful area.”

In order to ride, people must download the Gotcha Powered by Bolt on either the Apple App Store and Google Play store. You can learn more about prices, docking stations and other information by tapping this link.