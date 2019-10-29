ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida — Residents in St. Augustine -- a place that struggles with flooding -- just received some good news Monday regarding flood insurance: rates are going down.

It's partly because of efforts to strengthen the city's infrastructure.

At Mackenzie's Mighty Mutt Cuts, a dog grooming business, hurricanes are something owner Mackenzie Moore-Adams and parents prepare for when given notice.

Mackenzie is a groomer, and she is deaf. She runs the popular business out of her mother and stepfather's home in St. Augustine's Fullerwood neighborhood.

Make no bones about it, if you're in the city of St. Augustine, you need flood insurance.

When Steve Tillis, her stepfather, heard their flood insurance rates were going down, it was something to bark about.

"We haven't had insurance rates go down on anything," Tillis said. "Basically, they just keep going up."

FEMA notified the City of St. Augustine that its Community Rating System was increased from a Class 7 rating to a Class 5 rating.

That means if you live in a flood zone, flood insurance premiums will go down by 25 percent "off of what it would normally be," Building Official Richard Schauland said. "The National Flood Insurance Program sets those rates.”

FEMA told the city their rating improved because of projects the city has implemented to help alleviate flooding. They include projects such as the Lincolnville drainage improvement project, the replacement a culvert on South Dixie Highway that used to always flood, community awareness programs and new construction codes that required buildings to be built higher.

"We make them elevate it, and then we track it," Schauland said.

The discounted insurance rates will apply even if you live in the lowest-lying areas of the city, such as Lincolnville and Davis Shores.

"Yes, everybody within the city limits," Schauland said.

First Coast News checked with an insurance agent at Herbie Wiles Insurance in St. Augustine. He ran some numbers and says the savings could translate into a few hundred dollars with the increased discount.