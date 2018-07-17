ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.---In the core values for the city of St. Augustine, you'll find a line about saving buildings, not tearing them down. However, city officials, structural engineers and architects have no choice, but to approve permits to do exactly that.

“It’s disheartening when a building reaches this point of demolition,” St. Augustine City Manager John Regan said.

Regan says under St. Augustine’s core values is to save buildings, not tear them down.

“This is needed. It needs to come down for public safety,” he said.

Three different structural engineers and architects have decided one building along Aviles street must come down.

The building owners originally wanted to repair the roof and maintain the four walls, according to Regan, but he says the condition on the inside wouldn't allow it because of too much rotting found inside to keep it.

The city of St. Augustine approved permits to start demolition on Monday, July 23, and crews will have 10 days to complete the demolition.

“The merchants are glad to know that there is a very definitive plan to restore traffic back to the streets,” Regan said.

The city is in talks with the building owners about new construction which will keep the same design but there is no timeframe on when that piece will fill the space currently occupied by the fence. The company says they hope the permit process will move as quickly as possible.

