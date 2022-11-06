This couple both battled with Stage 4 cancer. They biked from San Diego to St. Augustine to raise cancer awareness

Chuck Keels is in remission from prostate cancer, while Hannah is diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer. Despite an accident, they're still on their way.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Chuck and Hannah Keels call themselves "cancer thrivers."

Chuck is in remission from Stage 4 prostate cancer and Hannah is currently receiving treatment for Stage 4 breast cancer.

Aside from railing against cancer, they accomplished another impossible feat: biking from San Diego to St. Augustine Beach.

Their bike ride is an effort to raise awareness as they travel and meet people.

It's a pretty incredible feat, especially considering that Hannah has had a spinal fusion and has been bedridden with femur stress fractures in the past, as well as used a wheelchair.

Chuck and Hannah are authors and offer support to other people who are facing cancer.

"We couldn't find a place to go after you're diagnosed. What that means, is the doctor tells you. You've got cancer and then they pat you on the back, and say we're sorry, you're going to get through this, and then they send you home, and what happens was, we kept looking for a place," Chuck said. "We couldn't find it, so we actually became that place."

Chuck had an accident as they were crossing the Mississippi River, but like usual, he fought back. He was in the hospital a few days and then right back on his bike to continue their ride.

After they arrive, they plan to throw a big party celebrating their journey.