ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As of Tuesday at 5 p.m., restaurants, bars and nightclubs in St. Augustine will start operating at 50 percent capacity and are banned from serving alcohol for the next 30 days in order to combat the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

The change was among several precautions announced during a Facebook live hosted by St. Augustine Mayor Tracy Upchurch and St. Augustine City Manager John Regan. The changes are in accordance with mandates made by Fla. Gov Ron DeSantis as well as recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Businesses and establishments will also practice social distancing, according to Regan.

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis: All Florida bars, nightclubs to close for 30 days starting Tuesday night

Other changes for the city are listed below:

St. Augustine City trolley and tour trains will cease operations for the next 15 days beginning Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Street metering and meter parking will stop collecting revenue to minimize people having to touch them. Meters will be properly marked Wednesday.

St. Augustine's visitor information center will be closed, but its bathrooms and its parking garage will remain open

Regan said all city operations such as water, waste and sewage will stop operate as normal.

All city parks will also remain open.

To watch the full Facebook livestream, click here.

RELATED: 'We are in very serious times:' City leaders confirm 6 coronavirus cases in Duval, two testing sites in the works

RELATED: A 2006 clip from 'Scrubs' shows just how important social distancing can be