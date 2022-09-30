St. Augustine residents asked to limit water use

To reduce stress and cut the amount of wastewater entering the city's sewer system, residents should limit showers and avoid running water.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As First Coast officials work to get city services back on track following Hurricane Ian, residents in St. Augustine are being asked to use as little water as possible for the time being.

In order to reduce stress on the city's sewer system and cut back the amount of wastewater entering the system, residents should do the following:

Limit the length of showers

Delay laundry use or only was essential items

Don't run water while brushing your teeth, shaving or rinsing dishes

Minimize the number of toilet flushes

"Remember, having water service does not mean sewer service is functioning normally," the city said in an announcement Friday afternoon. "Toilets may flush sluggishly or there may be no visible signs at all until there is a backup."

The city went on to explain that until power is restored to all pump stations, wastewater won't be pumped and the collection system could fill to capacity, causing wastewater to back up into buildings.

Residents with questions can contact the Public Works Department at 904.825.1040, option 6, or click here for more info.