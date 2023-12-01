x
St. Augustine police asking for details about couple traveling with 2 infants

Both individuals, along with two infants, recently checked out of the St. Francis House homeless shelter in St. Augustine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance locating a woman who may be in distress.

Police say the couple is traveling with two infants.

Both individuals, along with the children, checked into the St. Francis House homeless shelter in St. Augustine. Police say when they checked out, staff and fellow occupants of the shelter say the woman appeared to be in distress.

The nature of the relationship between the man and the woman is unknown, police say. 

If the individuals and/or the vehicle is observed, please notify local law enforcement as well as Det. Miller at 904-209-3484 or at cmiller@staugpd.com.

The St. Augustine Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in attempting to locate and check on the welfare of the below pictured female.
