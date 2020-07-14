St. Augustine mother of 6 dies from COVID-19

Renada McGuire, 39, died July 4 from COVID-19, according to her family. McGuire's oldest child is 19 and her youngest is just six years old.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A family is mourning after a St. Augustine woman died from COVID-19, leaving behind six children.

"She was a beautiful person inside and out," her brother, Jorge Guerrero, said. "She loved her kids so much. She would help anybody with anything. She was just an outstanding person. I know I could always count on her for anything."

Her family says two of her children have disabilities. All of the children will be cared for by Guerrero and his wife, Natasha Guerrero. The couple already has four kids of their own. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for McGuire's funeral expenses and to help support her children.

The family said in a post to GoFundMe that McGuire did have underlying health issues. They hope her story will encourage others to take the pandemic seriously.