ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A video circulating Facebook shows a mom at a St. Augustine gas station who says she caught a shirtless man taking pictures of her baby girl. This was chilling to the community, but the St. Augustine Police Department says rest assured, it did its research on this man.

“At this time, there is no crime being committed, but it is concerning,” Officer Dee Brown with the St. Augustine Police Department told First Coast News.

The Facebook post with thousands of shares narrates the eerie encounter this mom had with this shirtless man sitting in his car.

The post said she had her 11-month-old daughter on her hip as she pumped gas at Sunoco in St. Augustine. Out of the corner of her eye, the mother said she saw the flash of a phone camera pointed at her daughter. Her post says the man stated, “Oh I can’t wait until she gets older.”

That’s when the mother says she grabbed her phone to take a video of the man and his license plate.

Although the encounter is disturbing for a mother, the police department says taking pictures is not a crime.

“There’s nothing against the law that pictures can’t be taken,” Brown said. “You’re in a public place.”

The post goes on to say the man had been reported in St. John’s County in the past, and he has been seen around local elementary schools in the same car. The sheriff’s office and police department say they do not have any record of this man at the schools or being a predator.

“They have no reports of it, but they have the school resource officers investigating that as well,” Brown said.

Both agencies said they did separate checks on the man at his home and did not find anything alarming.

The police department commends this mother that she thought to record this man and his license plate, but officers say to only take these measures if you don’t feel threatened in the situation.

“If you see something like this, call 911 or the non-emergency number—if you don’t feel threatened, and have us come out," Brown said. "That’s what we’re here for.”