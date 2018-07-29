St. Augustine mayor Nancy Shaver was surprised Saturday to discover her website redirects to Historic City News after distancing herself from the online publication following a controversy sparked by the news editor.

Shaver decided to cut ties with HCN after the website's news editor, Michael Gold, came under fire Thursday for sending an email many have called racist.

In the email, Gold used the term “colored people” to describe black people, and accused resident Daniel Carter – who is African-American -- of being “lazy and shiftless” and “niggardly.”

The incident sparked a backlash and by Friday, Shaver had removed her advertisements from HCN's website.

"[Gold] was hosting my website and [now] my website is hosted by someone else," she said to First Coast News. "I canceled my advertisements with Historic City News. The next thing I knew, my website redirects to Historic City News."

First Coast News reached out to Historic City News but did not receive a response.

The mayor says she has tried to fix the issue but was told that HCN actually owns her website's domain name even though she says she's paid the domain fees for over four years.

Shaver isn't the only person to distance herself from Gold. City Commissioner candidate Jill Pacetti posted a statement to Facebook Saturday saying she will also pull her ads from the website.

"Those who know me well will understand that I have fully thought about my following decision to pull all of my ads from Historic City News. I apologize for taking this time to consider this. In no way do I approve of racists remarks by anyone. I am saddened that we live in a world that considers it okay to speak to anyone in a racist tone. I myself have been called names since protecting my family's memorial and it really does hurt. We need to start healing and stop hurting one another. Please forgive me for the time that it took to respond. I really am sorry that this happened. Our city has been impacted by many events in the past months regarding racism and I am deeply saddened by this. I pray that we can move forward and start showing love, but I know that this will take work from all sides."

Gold was also listed as Pacetti's campaign manager before the email surfaced.

Shaver says arrangements have been made to purchase the domain name from HCN, and she expects her website to return to normal within the next 24 hours.

