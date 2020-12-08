St. Augustine man's mailbox has message of support for postal service workers

In an election year where mail-in ballots accounted for 1.3 million of Florida's primary votes, a St. Augustine man said it is key the service be able to function.

ST AUGUSTINE SOUTH, Fla. — A St. Augustine man hopes a message on his mailbox shows postal workers they have the support of the community.

"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds," is the formal motto of the United States Postal Service often paraphrased, still with the idea that not much can stop its workers.

“It’s kind of what it is to be an American is to have the Post Office," St. Augustine resident Warren Clark said.

He has no ties to the post office aside from his knack for a hand-written letter or that the family cat, Morris, likes to greet the mail carrier. He just appreciates the institution.

“They provide a valuable service to all of us, and I feel that’s under attack,” Clark said.

An attack he explained by those who want to privatize the service and by recent operational changes that have some questioning delivery speed.

In an election year where mail-in ballots accounted for 1.3 million of Florida's primary votes — double that of early voting in-person turnout — Clark said it is now more than ever the Postal Service be supported and able to do its job.

The U.S Postmaster General under fire after changes to the nation’s mail system that have led to a slow down in service. Orders from the top include delaying deliveries until the next day and cutting overtime for a few hundred thousand workers. At least 84 members of Congress have voiced their concern about the changes and what it could mean for mail-in-ballots this election year.

Caught in the middle and in the elements, Clark explained is the employees. That is why he fashioned a yellow ribbon and card to his mailbox. Friends and neighbors joined and in a matter of days, the message is spreading.