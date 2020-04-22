ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Bo Strange of St. Augustine has a company called Lovely Loo. He described it saying, "We have restroom trailers for events and weddings."

The pandemic initially hurt his company.

"When this first happened, I was really worried because all of our events canceled," Strange remembered.

Festivals, sporting tournaments, weddings were his source of income, and all of that was suddenly gone.

However, a new and sad market emerged.

It turns out that masks and gloves aren’t the only essentials needed on the front lines fighting COVID-19. Restroom and shower facilities are needed too. This need drew Strange into the supply chain during this pandemic.

"This was different," Strange told First Coast News. "I’ve never had any situation like this before."

A larger company asked for his portable shower units in order to serve COVID-19 field hospitals in Seattle and in the New York City area.

Strange agreed to drive one of his units to the New York area earlier this month.

"That was surreal," he described the drive through Washington D.C. and through New York City. "It was incredible how little activity there was on the streets. I even went into Times Square. It was so different compared to what it is normally."

He saw the field hospital in Central Park which was set up by Samaritan’s Purse, an organization led by Billy Graham’s son.

Strange said, "I’ve been to Haiti on a mission trip before. It was different to see a missionary organization set up in Central Park."

The trip brought him – a retired st. Johns County Sheriff’s Deputy -- a new perspective on the coronavirus.

"It just hit home that this is very serious and although we’re not experiencing what they are, there’s the potential there," he said from his St. Augustine home. "It made me miss my family and want to get back to them and be with them."