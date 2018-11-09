ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- In a Facebook video shot the night Irma smacked St. Augustine, you could hear Rob DePiazza say, "Well, the worst thing that could happen ... happened."

A 100-year-old tree toppled onto his house in the St. Augustine South neighborhood. His home of 30 years was destroyed.

Tuesday he said, "I didn't like coming here after the house came down because it was depressing."

A year later, he visited the property where the house used to stand. He was still a little sad.

"Now I'm kind of in the same boat because the construction is at a halt," he said.

In the last year, DePiazza dealt with an insurance company that dragged its feet on paying him the full amount of his policy coverage.

In an interview in October 2017, DePiazza said, "Presently they're offering $123,000 on a $194,000 of structure coverage."

Eventually, the insurance company came through after First Coast News stepped in.

DePiazza has plans to rebuild on the same property, creating a unique container house built out of cargo containers. But now, "there are some issues with the architect."

"When I talk with people, they're like, 'At least you get a new house.' And that's true," DePiazza's voice drops, "but it's extremely stressful, building a house."

His advice to others: "I would recommend anyone re-evaluate their insurance coverage and really consider if you have enough coverage. Although I evaluated it with my agent, it wasn't enough because the cost of construction is super high."

DePiazza has been renting elsewhere for a year.

"But right now I feel like kind of a refugee, not to diminish the plight of a refugee," he said. "It's strange being displaced for so long even when you have a roof over your head. It's still not your home, and I was in this house for 30 years."

© 2018 WTLV