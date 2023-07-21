St. Augustine man pleads guilty to charges related to breach of U.S. Capitol

According to court documents, several open-source videos depict Anthony Sargent attempting to breach the north entrance to the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A St. Augustine man pleaded guilty Friday to one felony and six misdemeanors related to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Department of Justice says Anthony Sargent, 47, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to the felony charge of civil disorder. In addition, Sargent pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of destruction of property; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

According to court documents, several open-source videos depict Sargent attempting to breach the north entrance to the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. In one of the videos, court documents state that Sargent is seen pushing the crowd in an apparent attempt to breach the outer doors of the north entrance.

Sargent is next seen exiting the north entrance of the Capitol building through a cloud of white smoke. After the smoke dissipates, court documents say that Sargent can be seen waving the crowd back toward the north entrance of the Capitol. Sargent is then seen re-exiting the north entrance after a chemical irritant is sprayed. Additional video footage then shows Sargent twice throwing a rock-like object toward the inner doors of the north entrance.

Later that day, in the same area, a law enforcement officer entered the crowd to attempt to detain a rioter who assaulted another officer. As the officer moved towards the rioter, Sargent physically separated a law enforcement officer from the rioter and prevented the officer from apprehending the rioter.

Sargent was arrested on Sept. 21, 2021. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 28, 2023, and faces a statutory maximum of up to five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.