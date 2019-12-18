JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A St. Augustine man accused of trying to help ISIS build bombs pleaded not guilty in federal court in Jacksonville Wednesday morning.

Romeo Xavier Langhorne, 30, is charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, a crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Langhorne was arrested in Virginia in November. Langhorne was raised in Virginia and his mother still lives there. The indictment says he made and distributed an instructional video on making the kind of explosives used in suicide bombings around the world.

Prosecutors say he professed his support of ISIS in multiple social media posts.

Langhorne arrived for his arraignment wearing a large red jumpsuit emblazoned with the word "INMATE" and chains around his ankles.

Cameras aren’t allowed in federal court, but Langhorne's demeanor verged on impertinent, leaning heavily on the podium as charges were read, stretching and yawning and giving snappy answers to the judge – like “nope” or “100 percent!”



U.S. Magistrate Judge James Klindt asked about Langhorne’s mental health. Langhorne previously told the judge he suffered from ADHD, depression, paranoid schizophrenia and what he described as “a smorgasbord of other things.”

He told Klindt Wednesday that he is not taking any drugs or receiving psychiatric care.

Prosecutors say they want a doctor to evaluate Langhorne to determine if he is mentally competent. Langhorne's attorney said she would oppose that.

Langhorne did not waive his right to a speedy trial, so Klindt set the trial date for Feb. 3.