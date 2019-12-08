ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine wants to crack down on late night noise.

City commissioners will hear a plan Monday that would require establishments to obtain a permit and go through training if they want to keep their doors open late into the night.

City Manager John Regan is set to present a plan to Commissioners on Aug. 12 to update the city’s alcohol policy. It would require extended hours permits and training for employees.

“The permits will hold businesses accountable to make sure they properly train their staff,” Regan said.

The changes would also mean there is no amplified music outdoors and engaging police when problems with customers arise. Regan said St. Augustine looked at ordinances already on the books in West Palm Beach and Jacksonville Beach.

He stressed that as of the Aug. 12 meeting, there would not be any discussion of rolling-back serving hours. Currently, alcohol can be served in city limits until 2 a.m.

The On Your Side team spoke with several downtown bars. Some explaining they already take it a step beyond what the ordinance would require.

“We go through state training,” Rachel Green said.

She is a manager at Trade Winds Lounge. She explained bar employees go through the course every few months.

“We all communicate as employees if someone is cut off, or even if they walk through the door and they’ve had too much, we offer to call them a cab,” Green said.

Other establishments spoke with us off-camera. Some believe the proposal is an added restriction, while others want to see what the commission comes up with before snapping to judgment.

Regan adds it is about protecting residents and visitors. Adding more police to the mix and ensuring areas are well lit and cleaned regularly. Regan said it’s all to make sure the city does not lose value.

“Overall people want to be known for our historic character and not a city known as mostly an alcohol city,” Regan said.

If commissioners decide to move forward, there would be a workshop set for Aug. 28.