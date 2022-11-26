St. Augustine Lighthouse displays Christmas trees with a historical twist

The light display at the St. Augustine Lighthouse combines the holiday spirit with history.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Now that the holiday calendar is turning from Thanksgiving to Christmas we know many people will be on the lookout to see large Christmas light displays. The light display at the St. Augustine Lighthouse combines the holiday spirit with history.

St. Augustine Lighthouse Illuminations has thousands of lights throughout the property with more than 20 Christmas trees decorated with different themes. Some of the themes range from historically accurate trees decorated like the Victorian Era, to light-hearted trees decked with privy-themed decorations and even a tree donned with toys of Christmas-past.

“I love to see people come, look at it and say ‘oh, I remember having a slinky, look at that top over there, I had one as a child’ and the older people remember a lot of these things,” said St. Augustine Lighthouse bookkeeper Darlene Humphreys as she stands in front of a tree decorated with vintage toys, “It means a lot to come to these events and hear what people think of what we’ve done here.”