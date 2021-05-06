St. Augustine lifts mask requirement in city buildings

The city announced that members of the public will not be required to wear masks when coming into city facilities to conduct business or for public meetings.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine has lifted its mask requirement in city facilities in accordance with Governor Ron DeSantis' recent Executive Order.

“Masks are still highly encouraged in crowded areas, per CDC guidelines,” said John Regan, City Manager, “And with that being said, I would also like to remind the public to remain respectful of each other’s personal wishes when it comes to wearing or not wearing a mask.”