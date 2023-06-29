x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Keyboard-player Charlie Brown of St. Augustine dies at 86

Charlie Brown played the keyboard all over downtown St. Augustine for decades.
Credit: Jessica Clark, First Coast News, On Your Side
St. Augustine musician Charlie Brown passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Charlie Brown of St. Augustine passed away Wednesday night. The keyboard-playing, blues-singing, downtown icon once told First Coast News, On Your Side " I just love the people" and " I don't want no one to be sad."

Brown played his keyboard, all over downtown Saint Augustine, mostly on Saint George Street, for decades. As people passed by, they often found themselves starting to dance. His Blues-singing wafted it in the air.

His son told First Coast News he passed away Wednesday night at the age of 86.

Credit: Jessica Clark, First Coast News, On Your Side
Charlie Brown clutches the guitar he was known to play for many on the streets of St. Augustin. Brown died at 86, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Some sad news. Charlie Brown of St. Augustine passed away last night. The keyboard-playing, blues-singing, downtown icon...

Posted by Jessica Clark, First Coast News on Thursday, June 29, 2023
Credit: Jessica Clark, First Coast News, On Your Side
St. Augustine musician Charlie Brown (left) with his wife Olivia. Brown, 86, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

No, Florida's new constitutional carry law does not make it an open carry state

Before You Leave, Check This Out