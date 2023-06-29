Keyboard-player Charlie Brown of St. Augustine dies at 86

Charlie Brown played the keyboard all over downtown St. Augustine for decades.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Charlie Brown of St. Augustine passed away Wednesday night. The keyboard-playing, blues-singing, downtown icon once told First Coast News, On Your Side " I just love the people" and " I don't want no one to be sad."

Brown played his keyboard, all over downtown Saint Augustine, mostly on Saint George Street, for decades. As people passed by, they often found themselves starting to dance. His Blues-singing wafted it in the air.

His son told First Coast News he passed away Wednesday night at the age of 86.