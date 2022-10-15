St. Augustine animal sanctuary needs help after Hurricane Ian

Ayla's Acres relies on its thrift-store, called Ayla's Acres Thriftique, to help fund their operation, but the store was damaged by floodwaters.



The founder says anything that touched the water had to be thrown away because of how unsanitary the flood waters were.



All of the proceeds from the thriftique go to their animals.



The volunteers run a sanctuary and foster animal program - those 130 plus animals have to eat and be cared for.



Governor Ron Desantis approved the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to help businesses get re-opened.



But, the volunteers who run the store don't want to apply for any kind of post-hurricane loans because they intend to open a new sanctuary soon to care for even more animals.



They will have to take out a loan then, and can't afford to pay both.



Right now, they're hoping the community will continue helping them to power through.



"We have had a lot of support, and our community is terrific. We love the support, so anything people can do to help us, that would be terrific."



They're hoping they'll be able to re-open by the end of the month, but at that point they'll already have been closed a month, so hoping to get some donations in to get through this challenging time.