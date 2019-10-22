ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A house in St. Augustine became engulfed in flames Monday, prompting a road closure, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

The St. Augustine Fire Department said the fire happened at an unoccupied home in the Lincolnville neighborhood. Witnesses told First Coast News the home is near St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church. Police said M. L. King Avenue and Lovett Street were closed as crews worked the fire.

The fire happened sometime after 10 p.m.

The fire department said crews arrived in less than three minutes to find the fire on the first and second floor of the home. The fire was quickly extinguished, firefighters said, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators were called to determine the cause of the fire.