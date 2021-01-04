It's on! St. Augustine Independence Day, fireworks celebration 2021 a go after COVID cancelation last year ????

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — After canceling Fourth of July fireworks last year due to COVID-19, St. Augustine is moving ahead with plans to host its Independence Day Celebration this year.
The City Commission recommended having its 2021 July 4th event, according to the city's website.
“We want to move ahead with planning this year’s event for the 4th of July celebration based on the position we took with outdoor gatherings and following the CDC guidelines,” City Manager John Regan said at the commission's March 22 meeting. "This means being completely agile if we need to cancel it, but if we don’t plan and produce it, then we have no option,” he added.
Entertainment will be provided by The All-Star Orchestra in The Plaza de la Constitución from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. over Matanzas Bay, the city's website states.
Satellite parking and shuttle service will not be provided this year, the website states.