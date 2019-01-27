ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine's iconic fort is scheduled to reopen Monday after being closed for 37 days during the government shutdown.

The National Park Service said the Fort Matanzas and Castillo de San Marcos National Monuments will resume regular operations Monday, Jan. 28.

Park staff have already returned and are assessing the parks to ensure they are prepared for a safe reopening.

The National Park Service included the following:

With the enactment of the continuing resolution, the National Park Service is preparing to resume regular operations though the schedule for individual parks may vary depending on staff size and complexity of operations. Many parks which have been accessible throughout the lapse in appropriations remain accessible with basic services. Visitors should contact individual parks or visit park websites for the latest information opening schedules and accessibility and visitor services. Some parks which have been closed throughout the lapse in appropriations may not reopen immediately.