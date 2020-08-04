ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine family is now out of their home after a house fire on Baru Road Wednesday morning.

The St. Augustine Fire Department said they were callled to the fire at 9:13 a.m. Crews arrived on scene within three minutes, the fire department said.

Crews were assisted by St. Johns County Fire Rescue, and they were able to extinguish the flames. No one was hurt.

In photos posted to its Facebook page, the fire department showed the smoke and flames rising from the roof of the home. The fire department did not say what might have caused the fire to start.

The fire department said the family is now being assisted by the Red Cross.

