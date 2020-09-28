St. Johns County experiences more flooding during Sunday's heavy rain

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Just one week after areas of St. Johns County saw serious flooding from a passing nor'easter, its streets flooded again Sunday after a day of heavy rain, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office reported on Facebook at 6:40 p.m. that portions of St. Johns County are experiencing flooding from recent rainfall and higher-than-normal tides. The sheriff's office shared photos of the flooding in areas spanning from State Road 312 to State Road 207. Portions of the roads are anticipated to remain closed until the water recedes, according to the sheriff's office.