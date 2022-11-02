Doctor prescribed controlled substances in exchange for sexual favors, according to St. Johns County deputies

Since August 2021, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s says it has been investigating Dr. Scott Hollington, M.D., at Sawgrass Medical in St. Augustine.

A St. Augustine doctor has been charged for allegedly prescribing controlled substances in exchange for sexual favors, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Since August 2021, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s says it has been investigating Dr. Scott Hollington, M.D., at Sawgrass Medical in St. Augustine.

During the numerous undercover operations that spanned more than a year, investigators say they discovered Hollington’s illegal prescribing included the use of several mid-level practitioners operating in a telemedicine capacity.

On Oct.27, U.S. Attorney Handberg announced the return of an indictment charging Hollington with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. The indictment also notifies Hollington that the United States intends to forfeit his medical license, which is alleged to be traceable to proceeds of the offense.

Investigators also identified the several mid-level practitioners as co-conspirators within Hollington’s practice.

Those include Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioners Rachael M. Pittala, Casie Mccallister, Molly Christensen, Anastasiya Palapoli, Sylvia Hazelwood, Hope King and Aliaksandra Regan.

Investigators say they obtained search warrants for Holington’s residence and office, Sawgrass Health, both located in St. Augustine, Florida.

Investigators executed the arrest warrant of Hollington, served his ISO and executed the search warrants. SJSO said the search warrants resulted in the seizure of digital evidence, an undetermined amount of money and solid gold coins.