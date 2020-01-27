Authorities say a St. Augustine daycare was found to be not at fault following an investigation into a 5-month-old girl's traumatic head injuries.

In March of 2018, Kamoira Jones was hospitalized for two days following an incident at Byrd Family Daycare.

Her family blamed the daycare for negligence, but both the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) and the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (SJSO) say that nothing criminal took place.

RELATED: Family blames St. Augustine day care for infant's head injuries

Bernadette Tobler, mother of Kamoira Jones, spoke with First Coast News shortly after the incident. She said she was at her baby daughter's bedside around the clock after discovering injuries to the girl's head when she picked the infant up at Byrd Family Daycare about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

"[Kamoira's face] was scratched on her eye and stuff, and when she cried, blood came."

The infant was transported by ambulance to Wolfson Children's Hospital.

"The next day they said 'No, it's not normal, it's bleeding on her brain," Tobler said.

However, the St. John's County Sheriff's Office says the injuries were a result of an accident involving a swing. The investigation revealed that Kamoira fell off the swing after being startled by another child.

Additionally, SJSO says that DCF has cleared the case.

According to The Department of Children and Families, Byrd Family Daycare has been licensed since October 2016 and has had no previous complaints or violations.