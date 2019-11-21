ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine city officials are being proactive when it comes to sea-level rise and flooding.

The city created a full-time position called a Resiliency Officer, dedicated to protecting the city from rising waters.

Mike Cullum is the new Chief Resiliency Officer. He said the city has been working on resiliency issues for 25 years in bits and pieces, but "We need to have more emphasis on it."

The position is "the first one in Northeast Florida," he said.

Some South Florida cities already have the position.

What is resiliency?

"It means different things to different people," he said, "To the City of St. Augustine, it is being resilient and recovering from flooding events."

Cullum -- the former city public works director -- aims to tackle two different kinds of flooding. One is a nuisance, or sunny day flooding, which comes from extra high tides. Enter the creation of Coquina Park in the Davis Shores neighborhood. The city bought the land on a creek which often floods and will literally elevate the land by putting more dirt on it.

Cullum points to a mound of dirt along the perimeter of the property, "This is a temporary berm. We're going to have the entire site be at elevation seven feet above sea level."

The other kind of flooding he is focusing on comes from big storms such as hurricanes.

"So we're basically building a moat around 200 acres of the oldest part of the oldest city," he said.

They're bold ideas, and the biggest problem is funding, he said.

So the city is seeking funding help from FEMA and the state.

Cullum and the city are working off the estimate that in 20 years, the low-lying city will be dealing with "a foot and a half sea-level rise. that's a high estimate."

The bottom line is to protect people and their homes.

"Besides family, the most important thing to most families are their homes," Cullum said. "It gets very emotional when we talk about losing your home to a storm. So it's time we have a Chief Resiliency Officer to focus 100 percent of the time, my time, on protecting these investments. "