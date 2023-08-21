St. Augustine Commissioners vote to have first reading of nightlife ordinance

Officials look to eventually have a public hearing on the issue.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine city officials held a special city commission meeting regarding its nightlife Monday.

They unanimously voted to have a first reading on an ordinance that would change how local bars and restaurants operate.

If the ordinance is passed, it would require local bars and restaurants to apply for a permit to sell alcohol past midnight. Businesses would also have to include security cameras or a guard. During the weekends amplified noise, such as live music, has to stay in the building until midnight.

The ordinance in question has people on both sides of the issue speaking out and commissioners acknowledged it's an issue they will have to be meticulous about.

There have been complaints about patrol behavior after leaving bars and restaurants in the area. Plus, the city said it received numerous complaints about certain businesses and the rising law enforcement cost from after midnight alcohol sales.

Some people said the night life behavior gives the city a bad reputation and the ordinance would help make communities safe.

"The music is too loud inside the house," one resident said to officials. "If I can't sleep inside of my house - I'm not asking to sleep in my backyard. At least part of it be enforced."