ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine looks a lot different than it did just weeks ago. It appears people are really staying home.

John Regan is the City Manager of St. Augustine. He leads the city and has made major local decisions when it comes to the coronavirus. First Coast News caught up with him Tuesday while he checked on the city, different departments and city employees

"Solid waste is essential, public water is essential, treating wastewater is essential," he said.

People in those jobs are still working. Other city employees are still on the job, but some are just doing different jobs. For example, Regan closed the city-operated Visitor Information Center. Many of the employees there "have been reassigned to wipe down surfaces in city hall to make sure it is safe and clean for the workforce that has to go to work."

City Hall is also closed to the public, but still operational. "We are also able to process building permits and the normal business of the city, but we’re operating differently," Regan said.

Regan said some city employees are able to work from home.

The city has also placed hand sanitizer stations at the city marina, installed plexiglass in the marina office to separate city personnel from the public, and is cleaning public spaces.

"Because there is no one on the streets, we can clean streets all day long," he said. "The most important thing is the town is very quiet. There's only a handful of people on the streets. People are doing the right thing to keep space between all of us and abiding by social distancing principals."

Regan is pleased with the way businesses and residents are staying home.

While Regan canceled tour trolleys, trains and festivals earlier in March, those orders have expired. There is no -- and has not been -- a stay-in-place order in St. Augustine. Only the governor’s orders regarding restaurants and short-term rentals are in place here. Still, the streets are quiet.

Regan credits the smart actions of the residents. "It’s all the voluntary efforts of our businesses and residents working together."

While quiet streets may show a team effort, it also means something else.

"We can never forget that means the economy is at a standstill," he said. "We have to be mindful that there are many people paying a steep price for these types of policies."

So for the essential personnel and the team players staying at home, a quiet St. Augustine is how the new normal looks.