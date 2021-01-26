St. Augustine city leaders raise concerns about Sebastian Inland Harbor proposal

Among the concerns raised by the commissioners were parking, traffic and flooding impacts. Another concern is shared by nearby residents: short-term rentals.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A major development planned for the edge of downtown St. Augustine did not pass muster Monday night with city commissioners.

The Sebastian Inland Harbor project is a 13-acre proposal along King Street and Ribera Streets. The project was approved more than 10 years ago for a hotel, apartments, commercial space and a marina. However, it never got off the ground, and the land remains vacant.

The latest developers to attempt the project presented their plans with significant changes to city commissioners on Monday.

However, the local lawmakers had many concerns with parking, traffic, architecture, flooding impacts and the plan to allow the apartments to be vacation or short-term-rentals.

"I have a great deal of heart burn about those units being used for short term rentals," Mayor Tracy Upchurch said.

The developers want to have 35% of the apartments be short term rentals.

"The short term rentals are counterproductive to people who want to rent the apartments on a long term basis," Upchurch explained. "I don’t want folks coming in and out of the apartment next to me all the time."

"You’re still increasing this project by over 78,000 square feet," City Commissioner Roxanne Horvath said.

Many of the commissioners brought up concerns about traffic and parking in the city.

Horvath expressed concern about how that would impact traffic and parking.

"The elephant in the room here with this project is traffic and parking," City Commissioner John Valdes added.

Meanwhile City Commissioner Barbara Blonder wanted to know "the measures that are being incorporated to adapt" when it comes to flooding.

City Commissioner Nancy Sikes-Kline was concerned about the water taxi that disappeared from the project and wants the developers to consider various modes of transportation.

"Have they encouraged people to really ditch the car?" Sikes-Kline asked.

In the end, city commissioners gave the developers some homework and invited them to return in February with more information. Still, some city leaders felt confident the project will ultimately work out.

"I remain positive and hopeful we can work through it," Sikes-Kline said.