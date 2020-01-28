ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine city commissioners voted Monday night to pass three ordinances that would place restrictions on short-term rentals such as AirB&Bs.

The regulations will require owners to register and get inspections. Rentals will be limited to 12 guests total, with no more than two adults and two children per room.

Vacation rentals and how to regulate them have been at the center of a debate raging locally and at the state level.

Florida legislators are considering a bill that would enable the state to regulate short term rentals such as Airbnbs. It would also restrict local governments from making laws pertaining to short term rentals.

City leaders have fielded complaints about noise and parking from some residents who say short term rentals are to blame.

In recent months, St. Augustine proposed its own local laws to regulate how long guests can stay, parking requirements, and safety standards.

